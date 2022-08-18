39th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee police say 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday night, Aug. 18.

The shooting happened near 39th and Chambers around 8 p.m.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive, police said. A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



