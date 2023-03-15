Milwaukee fatal shooting near 39th and Center

article

Milwaukee police said someone was shot and killed on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, March 15.

The shooting happened near 39th and Center just after 1:30 p.m. Police said the victim is an unidentified male who appears to be in his 30s.

Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.