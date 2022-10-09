Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured

Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.