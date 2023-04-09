Milwaukee shooting, 35th and Center, 16-year-old hurt
article
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, April 9 near 35th and Center.
Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m.
The boy showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.