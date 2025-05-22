article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a shooting and police chase. Prosecutors said the shooting near 30th and Wisconsin was part of an ongoing feud. He was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car and crashing on the north side.



Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse a man of shooting someone as part of an ongoing feud before fleeing police and crashing a stolen car earlier this month.

The shooting left the victim in "grave condition." Now, 19-year-old Jamane Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Shots fired | March 24

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, a victim told police she was driving near 51st and Hope when a gray Nissan pulled up alongside her car. She said the shooter had his window down, and that's how she was able to identify him as Johnson.

The victim said Johnson targeted her because "he got into it with my cousin," per the complaint. While there was a bullet strike to her car, no one inside was hit. The victim was seven months pregnant at the time, and she had her 5-year-old daughter in the car with her.

What they're saying:

A 22-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in "grave condition." As of May 20, court filings said the victim remains hospitalized and unable to speak to police.

At the scene, the complaint states a witness – the same person who was shot at in March – told police she was with the victim and a child trying to park when a man stood out of the sunroof of an Acura SUV and shot at them. The driver of the Acura also shot at them, she said.

Police scene near 30th and Wisconsin

The witness identified the driver who shot at them as Johnson, per the complaint, who she described as "a lifelong friend" of the shooting victim. The witness also knew the man who shot at them from the sunroof, and said the victim was feuding with the men because they "disrespected" the victim's cousin. The feud had been going on for months, according to the witness.

Detectives recovered 11 bullet casings that were fired from one gun and 15 casings fired from another at the scene. There were eight bullet strikes to the victim's car and blood inside. Three other vehicles appeared to have been struck by stray bullets.

Police chase | May 15

What they're saying:

Police spotted a black Acura driving without any license plates in the area of 47th and Fairmount. It matched the description of the suspects' vehicle in the 30th and Wisconsin shooting, and officers pulled it over.

The complaint states the driver – identified as Johnson – opened the door, leaned out and looked at police. He then put the Acura in drive and sped off down Fairmount Avenue.

Featured article

During the chase, court filings said Johnson ran stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds as high as 90 mph. It ended near 66th and Custer when the Acura crashed into a parked SUV. Johnson then got out and ran through yards. He was ultimately taken into custody in a nearby driveway.

The complaint states Johnson had a key FOB for the crashed Acura with him. The Acura was ultimately determined to have been stolen from the hotel in April. Inside the Acura, police found bullet casings that "correlated" with one of two sets of bullet casings found at the shooting scene near 30th and Wisconsin.

In Custody

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said detectives interviewed Johnson, who said he had an alibi. Detectives then spoke to a person who Johnson said would verify the alibi.

According to the complaint, that person said Johnson told her that he was with someone who "got in a shootout" on May 14. The person said Johnson told her he did not have a gun and the other person he was with was the shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In all, Johnson is charged with:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, causing damage to property

Driving/operating a vehicle without the owner's consent

Misdemeanor obstructing an officer

Court records show Johnson is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $150,000 bond.