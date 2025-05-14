Milwaukee shooting Wednesday night, 1 seriously wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was seriously wounded in a shooting on Wednesday night, May 14.
30th and Wisconsin
What we know:
A 22-year-old victim was shot around 8:25 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.