Milwaukee shooting Wednesday night, 1 seriously wounded

By
Published  May 14, 2025 10:37pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Police scene near 30th and Wisconsin

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 30th and Wisconsin.
    • The 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was seriously wounded in a shooting on Wednesday night, May 14.

30th and Wisconsin

What we know:

A 22-year-old victim was shot around 8:25 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.


 

