A Milwaukee man is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a June 8 shooting.

Prosecutors accuse 32-year-old Hla Oo of killing Joseph Watkins near 27th and State.

Surveillance video captured the moments when Watkins, 35, was shot and killed on a street corner around 7 p.m. that Saturday.

Video showed two men standing face-to-face at the corner when Watkins pushed the other man down. That man then pulled out a gun and shot Watkins.

Another person and the shooter, identified as Oo, then appeared to get into a black Honda Pilot and drove off. Watkins died on the sidewalk.

Police checked a vehicle that was left at the shooting scene. It was registered to an address near 45th and Lisbon, where police found the black Honda Pilot parked behind a home.

Court filings said a witness told investigators he was working on the shooter's car at 27th and State when he got into a fight with Watkins over cigarettes.