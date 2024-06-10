A family is mourning the loss of a 35-year-old Milwaukee man who was killed in a Saturday shooting.

Joseph Watkins was fatally shot near 27th and State. His mother told FOX6 that his abrupt death has left the family devastated.

"His life got cut. It just got cut for no reason, and that hurt the most," said Mary Pulley. "You don’t know how hard he worked just to get where he was, and it just got taken, and I don’t have a clue why."

Pulley said she lost her son as she fights cancer. Family started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.