26th and State shooting, Milwaukee police request help

Milwaukee police have requested the public’s help to find and identify the people and vehicle involved in a June 12 shooting.

It happened around 6 p.m. near 26th and State. Police said the people involved fired several shots from their vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. They then drove off.

The vehicle is described to be a black Dodge Charger 392 with a wide body, dark tinted windows, sunroof and black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.