Milwaukee shootings Monday, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee Police are investigating two shootings that wounded two people on Monday, June 12, in the city of Milwaukee.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 16th and Pierce around 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Around 2 p.m., a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 16th and North. The victim was sitting in a car when shots were fired. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.