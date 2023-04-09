Milwaukee shooting, 26th and Auer, life-threatening injuries

article

A Milwaukee man, 31, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning, April 9 near 26th and Auer.

Police said after the shots were fired around 11:30 a.m., the victim drove to the area near 27th and Burleigh to get help. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

27th and Burleigh

No arrests have been made, but police said they know who they are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.