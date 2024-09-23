Milwaukee shooting early Monday morning, 1 person injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Sept. 23.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 2 a.m., a 34-year-old person was shot in the area of Villard and Fond du Lac.

The person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.