22nd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

A Milwaukee man is wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to an Aug. 23 shooting.

Prosecutors accuse 28-year-old Joseph Thomas of shooting a woman multiple times. A warrant is out for his arrest, court records show, and it's not his first run-in with the law.

Police were called to an apartment near 22nd and Greenfield just before 11 p.m. Officers found the 20-year-old victim "laying face down, with blood underneath and next to her," according to a criminal complaint. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of 12 gunshot wounds.

A neighbor and the victim's aunt spoke to police, per the complaint. The neighbor said she heard five shots and found the victim in the hallway – the victim telling her, "If I die don't forget it was Joseph Thomas." The victim's aunt also told police that, after she was shot, the victim called her and said it was Joseph Thomas.

Police later interviewed the victim. The complaint states she said Thomas had come to her apartment and, after he had been there awhile, she turned around to find Thomas with a mask on and a gun pointed in her face. She said she knew it was Thomas "because of his eyes."

The victim also told police, per the complaint, that she was "supposed to go to court to testify against Thomas but wanted to play nice" because she "didn't want Thomas to hurt her." She said: "Thomas shot me to shut me up, and I would not go to court."

The complaint states Thomas has an opening felony case from February 2022 and was out on $15,000 cash bond in that case at the time of the shooting. In that case, he is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was last in court June 28 and was due back Sept. 14 for a pretrial hearing.