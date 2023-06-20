Milwaukee shooting, 21st & National, man tried killing child's mom: complaint

article

Prosecutors say Michael Parker, 38, of Milwaukee, tried to kill the mother of his child in a domestic violence shooting June 14 near 21st and National.

Parker faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A criminal complaint says the woman was found lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to her arm, abdomen and back. She told investigators "she was shot by the father of her child, and he fled the scene in a blue van."

An investigation revealed two bullets hit a nearby building. Two bullet fragments were recovered.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and her sister ran into Parker while driving home from the hospital, where the victim had a baby June 11. The complaint says he was with a woman (whom the victim's sister described as a prostitute). Prosecutors say he told the victim and her sister, "I got something for you" before leaving, returning minutes later. The complaint says he told the woman in the passenger seat to "look out," and she leaned back. He then fired two shots at the victim.

At the hospital, the victim told investigators Parker "had become aggressive and possessive due to his drug use and claimed that she had recently ended their relationship," the complaint says. "I don’t know why he’s trying to kill me," she said, according to the complaint. "He won’t leave me alone." She said he uses cocaine and when he does, he becomes a "monster, a very ugly person." She added that she "put him out" a few days before giving birth when she found a condom in his pocket.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting. The video shows the victim checking her phone before the shooter's vehicle pulled up. The victim briefly hid behind a truck before stepping onto the road and then quickly retreating to the sidewalk, where she collapsed. The shooter's vehicle continued westbound on West National Avenue.

Parker was arrested two days later at an apartment on West Wisconsin Avenue. The complaint says when officers discovered him asleep on an air mattress, they noticed a firearm hidden under a pillow. Suspected marijuana and cocaine were also seized.

Prosecutors say Parker was previously convicted of manufacturing and delivering THC along with two domestic violence convictions.

Parker was in court June 20. Cash bond was set at $50,000.