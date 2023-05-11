Milwaukee shooting, 20th and Atkinson, 16-year-old among 2 hurt

A 16-year-old was among two shot in Milwaukee Thursday night, May 11 near 20th and Atkinson.

Police said the shots were fired around 6 p.m.

A man, 19, and a boy, 16 were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Milwaukee shooting, 20th and Atkinson

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.