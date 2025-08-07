19th and Forest Home shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for an August 2024 shooting. The shooting killed one person and wounded another at an apartment building. Police found 19 bullet casings at the scene near 19th and Forest Home.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for a shooting last summer that killed one person and wounded another on the city's south side.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged Trevion Carney last year with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Court records show he pleaded guilty in June to lesser charges of first-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Carney was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at an apartment building early on the morning of Aug. 23. When officers arrived at the scene, a criminal complaint states they found two victims.

One victim was in a second-story apartment and died at the hospital. The medical examiner's office identified that victim as 21-year-old Detavius Ollie. The second victim was in the unit directly beneath the one in which Ollie was shot. That victim, 35, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and a graze wound to the chest.

Police found 19 bullet casings inside the second-floor apartment, according to the complaint. In the apartment directly below it, police found 14 bullet holes in the ceiling and walls that appeared to be from bullets that had been fired in the upper unit.

What they're saying:

During the ambulance ride to the hospital, court filings said Ollie identified the shooter as "Trevion" – the ex-boyfriend of Ollie's girlfriend at the time.

Prosecutors said the girlfriend later spoke to detectives. She said, on the night of the shooting, they were at her apartment when she heard a knock at the door. Carney then kicked in the door and wearing a mask and armed with a rifle, per the complaint. She ran past him and down the stairs before hearing multiple gunshots.

The complaint said the victim in the lower apartment unit told police that loud arguing woke him up. He reported hearing multiple gunshots before realizing he had been struck in the hand.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Carney later admitted that he kicked the apartment door in and shot at the victim multiple times with a rifle. He said he had been dating the woman who lived in the apartment and claimed he went there to see her.

When he got to the door, court filings said Carney claimed he heard the woman arguing with a man inside. He decided that he "needed to get inside to get the woman, so he kicked the door and rammed it with his shoulder." Once inside, he said "the victim made a movement, and he could not make out what the victim was doing, so he panicked and began shooting."