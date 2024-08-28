Milwaukee fatal shooting, 19th and Forest Home, man charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 23. The shooting left one person dead and another wounded. Police located 19 spent cartridge casings inside the apartment where the shooting occurred.



A 25-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on Aug. 23. Trevion Carney faces one count of first degree intentional homicide and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to an apartment building in the area of 19th Street and Forest Home Avenue around 1:44 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two victims, one in a second-story apartment unit and the other in the unit directly below it. The victim shot in the second-story apartment, later identified by the medical examiner's office as Detavius Ollie, died at the hospital. The victim in the lower apartment unit suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and a graze wound to his chest.

According to the complaint, an officer rode in the ambulance with Detavius Ollie to the hospital. During the ride, Ollie identified the shooter as "Trevion" and claimed Trevion was the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend.

Detavius Ollie's girlfriend later spoke with detectives. She told law enforcement that on the night of the homicide she was at her apartment with Ollie when she heard a hard knock at the door. She claims her ex-boyfriend, Trevion Carney, kicked the door in. He was allegedly wearing a mask over the lower part of his face and was armed with a rifle. The woman claims she ran past him and down the stairs before hearing multiple gunshots.

The occupant of the lower apartment unit told police he was awakened by loud arguing. He reported hearing multiple gunshots before realizing he had been struck in the hand. That's when he got down on the floor and called 911.

Per the complaint, Trevion Carney admitted that he kicked the apartment door in and shot his rifle at the victim multiple times. He explained that he had been dating the woman who lived in the apartment since March 2024. He claims he went there to see her the night of the homicide, taking his rifle with him.

When he got to the door, Carney claims he heard the woman arguing with a man inside. He decided that he "needed to get inside to get the woman, so he kicked the door and rammed it with his shoulder," the complaint says. Once inside the apartment, Carney alleges that "the victim made a movement, and he could not make out what the victim was doing, so he panicked and began shooting," according to the complaint.

Police located 19 spent cartridge casings inside the second-floor apartment, according to the complaint. In the apartment directly below it, police found 14 bullet holes in the ceiling and walls that appeared to be from bullets that had been fired in the upper unit.

Carney was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Aug. 28.