12th and Juneau shooting, Milwaukee man accused of homicide

The Brief Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man with first-degree intentional homicide for an Oct. 2 shooting. It happened during an argument near 12th and Juneau, court filings state. A witness told police the victim had laughed at the shooter, which later led to the argument.



A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Devonta Griffin with first-degree intentional homicide. Court records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $150,000.

The shooting happened near 12th and Juneau around 2:15 a.m. that morning. A criminal complaint states the victim, identified as a 41-year-old man, was found shot on the sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot in the chest.

Prosecutors said a witness told police the shooter and a different man got into an argument, and that man punched the shooter. The victim was there and laughed at the shooter, the witness said.

The shooter came back later and "exchanged words" with the victim, the witness said, per the complaint. The two got into a fight, during which the victim punched the shooter. The shooter then shot the victim before driving away in a car with tinted windows.

Based on a description of the shooter and his car, detectives developed Griffin as a suspect. He was later identified as the shooter from a photo lineup. Once Griffin was arrested, prosecutors said police examined the car and found it "appeared to have been recently wiped down" and the window tint was removed from some of the windows.