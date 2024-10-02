Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 2 dead

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 2. No arrests have been made.



Two people are dead following separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

12th and Juneau

A 41-year-old was shot around 2:13 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

51st and Washington

The Milwaukee County medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called to the scene of a fatal shooting near 51st and Washington.

We're working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.