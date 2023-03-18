Milwaukee man jumped from window, arrested for shooting: police

article

A Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to a Saturday morning shooting after police say he jumped out of a window.

It happened near 10th and State around 7:40 a.m. The shooting victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The 51-year-old man who was arrested was also taken to the hospital, police said, after he jumped from the window – which was several stories high.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.