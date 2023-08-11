Sexual assault, stabbing; Milwaukee police seek person responsible

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a July 30 armed sexual assault and stabbing – and need the public's help to identify and locate the person responsible.

It happened near Maryland and Park, roughly a half-mile south of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, around 1:30 a.m.

Police described the person sought as a white man, 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, gaiter mask.

The man allegedly approached the victim, made sexual contact and a struggle ensued. Police said the man stabbed the victim, who was able to get free.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.