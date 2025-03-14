article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of running a human trafficking operation. Prosecutors said he kept women in his home, assaulted them, forced them to have sex against their will and made them change their last names. Court records show the 38-year-old real estate broker has a complicated past.



A Milwaukee real estate broker accused of running a human trafficking operation made his first court appearance on Friday, and new documents show a possible pattern of abuse.

From divorce proceedings to restraining orders that were ultimately dismissed, court records show 38-year-old Austin Chronister has a complicated past when it comes to romantic relationships.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Chronister kept women in his home, assaulted them, forced them to have sex against their will and made them change their last names.

According to a criminal complaint, Chronister would throw BDSM parties at his State Street home where one woman described an alleged sex dungeon in the basement.

Complicated past

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News dug into Chronister's past and uncovered divorce proceedings that showed he and his now ex-wife split in 2022 after 10 years of marriage. During that time, his wife was found guilty of stabbing him in the leg during a disagreement.

Records show Chronister's ex-wife is listed on financial records as owning a business with a woman named Christin Saint Pierre. Saint Pierre has not been charged but was named in the complaint.

Documents show at least one of the women Chronister is accused of assaulting previously filed restraining orders in 2020 and 2021. She claimed Chronister stabbed her in the shoulder with a needle and injected an unknown substance. She said he told her she would be able to understand words but not be able to speak.

The woman declined to speak on camera but told FOX6 News the experience was traumatic.

What's next:

Chronister's bond was set at $75,000, and he's due back in court next week. He is ordered to have no contact with at least three people.