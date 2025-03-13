Milwaukee human trafficking, sex assault case; real estate broker accused

The Brief A 38-year-old real estate broker in Milwaukee is accused of human trafficking and sex assault. The accused is Austin Chronister. The crimes of which Chronister is accused allegedly happened in his State Street home.



Prosecutors say he kept women in his home to work and also for sex, sexually assaulted them, and did not allow them to leave. All this in the Milwaukee real estate broker's State Street home that he co-owns with a Milwaukee defense attorney who is named in the complaint, but not charged with a crime.

A criminal complaint has been filed against 38-year-old Austin Chronister.

What we know:

Milwaukee's Concordia neighborhood has some of the oldest homes in the city. They are majestic and grand in their appearance on the outside. But inside one home on State Street, prosecutors say Chronister, a high-end real estate broker, trafficked one woman, sexually assaulted her and another woman, and kept the second woman in the home against her will.

Chronister is a broker with Mahler Sotheby's International Realty. His profile has since been scrubbed from the realty's website.

This case revolves around two women who say they moved into Chronister's home in 2017. Rules included sex on demand, being collared at all times, and both women said they felt they could not leave. Both women said they were brutally sexually assaulted by Chronister.

What they're saying:

One woman said Chronister would throw BDSM parties for "family and friends." The women said they were required to sign a contract that included "obedience and deference…honesty…collar and sexual play." It also required to change their last names to Saint Pierre as visitors to House Saint Pierre. The visitors were showed around the house by another woman named in the complaint, Christin Saint Pierre.

Christin Saint Pierre is a criminal defense attorney. Records show she owns the home along with Chronister. She was briefly an assistant district attorney and former Milwaukee 911 emergency operator.

The complaint says Christin Saint Pierre also has a collar, and would control the mail, and kept one woman's birth certificate and Social Security card in a safe.

What's next:

Chronister is in custody. It is unclear when he will make his first court appearance.

FOX6 News calls in to Mahler Sotheby's in Milwaukee went unreturned.