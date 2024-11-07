The Brief WisDOT video shows someone riding an electric scooter on I-43 early Sunday morning. Video showed the person exited the interstate at National Avenue in Milwaukee.



It happened around 1 a.m. The person was seen riding the scooter on the shoulder of I-43 southbound near the Marquette Interchange. The person got off the interstate at National Avenue and continued to ride on the city streets in Walker's Point.

It's unclear where or when the person got onto the interstate. If the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office finds them, they could face hundreds of dollars in citations.