Milwaukee school resource officers share MPS history, goals

The Brief School resource officers returned to Milwaukee Public Schools in March. Three of those officers gave FOX6 News a peek behind the curtain. They hope their work will keep kids safe not only in school but into their futures.



School resource officers returned to Milwaukee Public Schools in March. On Friday, three of those officers gave FOX6 News a peek behind the curtain.

The backstory:

Twenty-five school resource officers, or SROs, returned to MPS schools on March 17. After court orders and missed deadlines, that return came more than a year after it was supposed to.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

The three school resource officers have a lot more in common than just their work. More than a decade ago, they walked the halls as MPS students.

"We know that these kids come from a different social, economic or environment," said Murray Hayes. "They’re coming from all different parts of the city. We are kind of familiar with that, too."

Featured article

While there's no denying the job is a challenge, they hope their work will keep kids safe not only in school but into their futures, too.

"We are not there to go and make the students' day harder, or give them a criminal record or something like that. We are just there to help mentor them," said Ashley Navone. "There's a lot going on for young people, especially in the city of Milwaukee."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Before they are very passive and barely want to say hi to you, but then two to three weeks in they are giving you a high five," said Terrell Byfield. "You feel like you're making a difference."

Police said they're noticing a difference day by day.

"I think that we’ve been able to overcome some of the perceptions that we have as far as our interactions with students in schools – because we are here to help," said Sgt. Lawson Murrell, who supervises the SROs.