A Milwaukee teen hurt in a north side shooting is now accused of breaking into a school in January. Online court records indicate a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors said 17-year-old Markel Gandy was shot multiple times near 19th and Vienna on Dec. 22. Investigators determined his fingerprints matched those found at the scene of an Auer School burglary during which multiple laptops were stolen.

Gandy is charged as an adult with burglary of a building/dwelling and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Auer School burglary

Police were called to the school near 24th and Auer on Jan. 23 to investigate a burglary that happened the previous night. According to a criminal complaint, the principal said two people got in through an unlocked window and took four laptops – each worth more than $800. The two people were seen on surveillance.

Officers went into one of the rooms the burglars were seen going into. The complaint states an officer "observed clear fingerprints" on a window frame and a stack of paper. They also found "pry marks" on doors throughout the school where the two were seen on video.

Investigators collected several fingerprints from the school, specifically near the window the burglars entered through, and sent them for testing. The complaint states three prints matched Gandy.

19th and Vienna shooting

The complaint states surveillance video from a Dec. 22 shooting showed Gandy, apparently armed with a pistol, confronting two people who were walking on the street in front of him. Video showed him point the gun at one of the people.

That person then took off his shoes and left them on the sidewalk, the complaint states. As Gandy picked up the shoes and walked toward a car, the person who removed his shoes then pulled out a pistol and shot Gandy, took back the shoes and left the area.

The complaint states a witness said she heard gunshots and saw someone, later identified as Gandy, "attempting to crawl" on the ground. She said she saw the person throw a gun near her neighbor's bushes. Police searched the bushes and found a handgun.