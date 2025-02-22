Car crashes into school bus, Milwaukee driver charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of crashing into a school bus. Prosecutors said he told police he was racing another car before the crash. Both he and the bus driver were taken to a hospital. No kids were on the bus.



A Milwaukee man is accused of crashing into a school bus, causing it to tip onto its side, on Thursday morning, Feb. 20.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Kalid Osman admitted he was racing another car before he crashed into the bus. He's charged with second-degree reckless injury and misdemeanor reckless driving.

The backstory:

It happened around 6:20 p.m. near 16th and Wilbur. According to a criminal complaint, the bus driver told police she was headed south on 16th Street when her bus was suddenly hit and it tipped over. The bus' windshield was shattered and had significant damage.

Court filings said police found a black Volkswagen with "severe front end damage" that was "consistent with a crash at speeds far higher" than the posted 25 mph speed limit. Data from the car's airbag control module determined it was driving 53 mph five seconds before impact and decelerated to 42 mph one second before impact.

Bus crash near 16th and Wilbur, Milwaukee

Osman identified himself as the driver, per the complaint. Prosecutors said Osman told police he was racing another car on Wilbur Avenue before the crash. He said he tried to brake, but hit the bus.

Both Osman and the bus driver were taken to a hospital. No kids were on the bus.

What's next:

Osman is scheduled for his initial court appearance on Saturday.