Milwaukee crash involving school bus; 16th and Wilbur
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened on Thursday morning, Feb. 20 on the city's south side.
Bus crash
What we know:
According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened near 16th and Wilbur. There was one occupant inside the bus.
Two people were transported from the scene.
What we don't know:
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.