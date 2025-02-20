Milwaukee crash involving school bus; 16th and Wilbur

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened on Thursday morning, Feb. 20 on the city's south side.

Bus crash

What we know:

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened near 16th and Wilbur. There was one occupant inside the bus.

Two people were transported from the scene.

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.