Milwaukee sales tax estimated city revenue reduced

article

Milwaukee's comptroller put out new estimates for how much the sales tax will bring the city in 2024.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimate was $193.6 million.

The city comptroller estimated $184 million. She said she "took a reasonably conservative approach to developing assumptions for key variables."

The Department of Revenue will send Milwaukee its share of the sales tax on a monthly basis, likely in the second month, so the first distribution for the month of January 2024 will be sent to the city in March 2024, the comptroller expects.

The Common Council approved the 2% sales tax in July and the mayor signed the ordinance.

The sales tax to date is 5.5%, with 5% for the state and 0.5% for the county. None of that money goes directly to the city, because the state does not have municipal sales taxes. A new state law, passed by the Wisconsin Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers, gave the Milwaukee Common Council the power to vote on the issue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

With the approved ordinance, the sales tax in Milwaukee is 7.5%.

