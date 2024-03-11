Milwaukee vehicle collision dashboard unveiled by Safe Streets Task Force

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force members unveiled on Monday, March 11 a new motor vehicle collision dashboard.

A news release says motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) remain a major concern in Milwaukee County. Beyond death, MVCs cause significant injury and disability, as well as secondary trauma in the community. The release goes on to say "injury and death from MVCs are not equitably distributed, disproportionately affecting low-income populations and people of color."

"Reckless driving has reached dangerous levels right here in Milwaukee, directly affecting the overall health of our community. Since 2014, fatal crashes have increased drastically throughout Milwaukee County, having increased at higher rates than the rest of the country. Understanding and developing strategies to improve community health starts with collecting the data and the Motor Vehicle Collision Dashboard brings the data to the forefront of this conversation," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The new public dashboard contains data on vehicular crash hot spots in the Greater Milwaukee Area and collision trends. It is a collaboration between community and county partners as part of a three-year plan to improve traffic safety.

"This now public-facing dashboard allows anyone to see and understand motor vehicle crashes in Milwaukee County. It can be accessed at county.milwaukee.gov/mvc," said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor, Milwaukee County. "It shows us that while the most crashes occur in the City of Milwaukee, actually on a per capita basis, the highest rates of crashes occur in River Hills."