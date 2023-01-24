Milwaukee Safe Place initiative; Fiserv Forum joins effort

Fiserv Forum is joining Milwaukee's Safe Place initiative – an effort that was launched in October 2022.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, and other dignitaries will make the announcement at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Safe Place initiative is a national program designed to provide underrepresented members of our community, including the LGBTQIA+ community and victims of human trafficking, a safe place to call police for assistance. Any individual who sees the Safe Place logo will know that business, organization or location will provide a safe space for someone to call 911, should they feel unsafe.

The Safe Place decal is located at Fiserv Forum’s service entrance on Highland Avenue off of N. 6th Street in Milwaukee.

For more information on the Safe Place initiative, you are invited to visit mkepdpio.org/safe-place.