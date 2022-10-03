Milwaukee police safety initiative; LGBTQ+ community

The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Monday, Oct. 3 a new safety initiative for the LGBTQ+ community. It is called the Safe Place program.

The Safe Place Program is an active collaboration among the police, businesses, and social organizations designed to assist in making communities a safer place to live. Any individual who sees the Safe Place logo will know that business, organization, or location will provide a safe space for someone to call 911 for assistance, should they feel unsafe.

Safe Place initiative, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This program is another great example of the Milwaukee community coming together in the name of community safety regardless where you are from, what language you speak, what religion you believe in, or who you love," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Businesses interested in taking part in this program can sign up at mkepdpio.org/safe-place.

This is a developing story.