Milwaukee Run Back to School promotes wellness, school spirit

With running shoes and school spirits, hundreds participated in the 16th annual MPS Run Back to School event Saturday morning, Aug.26.

"It felt good to run," said Atticus Larson. "After a while it felt good to do that because I haven’t run in a while."

Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation organized the event. Every step had a purpose.

"To promote wellness within the district and also something to kick off the start of the school year each year," said Thomas Scholle-Malone with Milwaukee Recreation.

Runners and walkers weaved through Washington Park and ended near the Wick Playfield where every finisher was celebrated.

"It’s good to be out here and seeing the kids and the families enjoying themselves," said Scholle-Malone.

"It’s fun. Cold. But it’s still nice to be out here," said Gwendolyn Taylor.

"I liked the experience," said Anaya Wolny. "It's my first time here."

Wolny, Taylor and Hillary Thompson hung out after the 5K run. FOX6 News asked Thompson if she participated in the run and how she liked it.

"Dreadful," she answered.

The group enjoys skating together more. They shared advice for other students getting ready for a new school year.

"Do great, listen, follow directions and have fun," Wolny said.

"Listen to your teachers," said Taylor. "Be responsible, and don't lose your stuff."

Families are hoping the energy and excitement from the event makes its way into the classroom, so students can have a fantastic school year.