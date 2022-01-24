Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee robbery shooting near 5th and Vienna, male sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a male wanted in connection with a shooting during a robbery near 5th and Vienna Jan. 16.

Police described him as Black, between the ages of 17 and 22, with a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black mask and black gloves.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to police, while armed with a handgun, he fired shots during the robbery and struck the male victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD. 

6 dead in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright

Six people, five men and a woman, were found dead in a Milwaukee home near 21st and Wright Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23.

30th and Pierce shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspects sought
article

30th and Pierce shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspects sought

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 30th and Pierce on the city's south side early on Monday, Jan. 24, police say.

Scientists think 2020 lockdowns may have caused less lightning
article

Scientists think 2020 lockdowns may have caused less lightning

Scientists have theorized that COVID-19 lockdowns may have helped decrease the amount of lightning produced in the atmosphere in the year 2020, according to a recent study.