Milwaukee robbery shooting near 5th and Vienna, male sought

Milwaukee police are looking for a male wanted in connection with a shooting during a robbery near 5th and Vienna Jan. 16.

Police described him as Black, between the ages of 17 and 22, with a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black mask and black gloves.

According to police, while armed with a handgun, he fired shots during the robbery and struck the male victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.