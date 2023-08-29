Milwaukee robbery, shooting, 2 sought

article

Milwaukee police need help to identify and locate two people wanted for a robbery and shooting that happened near 99th and Appleton on Aug. 23.

Police said around 8:30 a.m., a shot was fired during an attempted robbery and the victim was hit.

Police described the two wanted individuals as Black males between the ages of 16 and 20.

One had braids/dreadlocks and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes. He had a teal handgun and drum magazine.

The other had an Afro hairstyle and was wearing a light blue T-shirt, gray stonewashed jeans and blue Nike shoes. He had a black shirt covering his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3Tips.



