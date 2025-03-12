Milwaukee robbery, shooting near 15th and Finn; 17-year-old accused

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of shooting and wounding a 23-year-old man near 15th and Finn on Wednesday, March 5. The accused is Armonee Washington-Brumfield – and he is charged with armed robbery and first-degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a shooting near 15th and Finn on the evening of Wednesday, March 5. Arriving officers found a 23-year-old man laying on the sidewalk -- he had blood on his legs. They determined the victim had suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators located at the scene of the crime a copper, fired 9mm bullet, a brass 9mm casing and a brass 9mm round.

Officers interviewed one of the 911 callers who stated "she heard 3-4 gunshots, looked out her window, and observed the victim laying on the ground waving his arms and screaming for help," the complaint says.

Scene near 15th and Finn, Milwaukee

A detective reviewed multiple video recordings from a nearby residence. The video showed the victim's vehicle arrive in the area of 15th and Finn -- and "approximately 10 seconds into the video rapid gunshots are heard," the complaint says. It also appears the victim was the driver of the vehicle and someone in the passenger seat got out of the vehicle, jumped into the driver's seat and drove away after the victim was shot. The complaint says the new driver drove off -- "tires squealing and loud engine acceleration is heard as the vehicle drives off."

When police interviewed the victim, he indicated he "planned on purchasing a vehicle for $1,500 and was picked up from his residence" by a friend and two other unknown subjects to test drive the vehicle. The victim stated "he had the money in cash with him, but kept only $200 in his left pocket and the rest was tucked inside his pants in his wallet," the complaint says.

Scene near 15th and Finn, Milwaukee

The victim went on to say while he was driving, his friend was in the backseat and sat next to an unknown man wearing a black ski mask. The victim also indicated the person who sat up front with him was also wearing a ski mask. The victim said that "as they were driving he felt something was wrong with the car and no longer wanted to purchase it. (The victim) stated that the subject in the front passenger seat pointed a gun to his head and it clicked," the complaint says. The victim told police that the same person then shot him several times in the leg as he was trying to get out of the car. The victim indicated the subjects took the $200 from his pocket and fled in the vehicle.

A detective later received a message from a Children's of Wisconsin case worker. That person had received information from an anonymous source that Washington-Brumfield was the shooter involved in this incident. The case worker told the detective "Washington-Brumfield was going to rob someone and the victim attempted to take his gun. (The case worker) stated the source (said) Washington-Brumfield stated he shot the victim in the leg four times," the complaint says. The case worker indicated Washington-Brumfield had been reaching out, "seemingly worried."

A detective conducted a photo array with the victim -- who positively identified the defendant, Washington-Brumfield, as the person who shot him, the complaint says.

Washington-Brumfield made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, March 11. Cash bond was set at $30,000.

Washington-Brumfield is due back in court on March 18 for a preliminary hearing.