Milwaukee 'road rage' shooting tied to stolen Jeep, man charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting at teens who were in a stolen Jeep. Police described the shooting near Sherman and Roosevelt as "road rage." Court filings said an iPad was left in the stolen Jeep, and the man and his girlfriend used the "Find My iPhone" tool to track and locate the vehicle.



A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting at teens who were in a stolen Jeep, during what police described as a "road rage" incident, on June 13.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old James Genous with first-degree reckless injury, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $35,000 on Friday.

The backstory:

The teens were in a stolen Jeep when police said a man, who was trying to get the vehicle back, shot at them near Sherman and Roosevelt. They made it roughly a mile from there before stopping and getting help near 47th and Congress.

Police scene near 47th and Congress

Police said the man, now identified as Genous, turned himself in. A criminal complaint states the Jeep belonged to his girlfriend.

Milwaukee police originally said two teens were wounded in the shooting. But as the investigation progressed, court filings said three victims were identified – ages 19, 17 and 15. Two bullet casings were found near the scene.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Genous' iPad was in the Jeep when it was stolen, and he and his girlfriend used the "Find My iPhone" tool to track the vehicle around Milwaukee until they found it near Sherman and Roosevelt. Court filings said Genous then said something to the people inside and fired a gun as the Jeep sped off.

They did not chase after the Jeep, the complaint states, but continued to track it. They ultimately found it abandoned with the doors open and blood inside.

What they're saying:

Court filings identified 19-year-old Charles Sheets as the person who was driving the Jeep at the time of the shooting. He said the 17-year-old came to his house with the Jeep, and they went to pick up the 15-year-old.

The complaint states Sheets told police they were all together when an SUV pulled up close and a man yelled: "Pull over or I'm going to shoot you." He then heard a gunshot and said the SUV continued to follow him.

Court records show Sheets is accused of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on June 13. FOX6 News is not naming the other two people at this time because it is unclear whether they're charged with any crimes, as adults or otherwise.