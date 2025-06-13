Milwaukee road rage incident leads to shooting, 2 people wounded

article

A road rage incident on Milwaukee's north side early Friday, June 13 led to two people being shot and wounded.

Road rage incident, shooting

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the two people were shot on N. Sherman Boulevard near Roosevelt shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the suspect was involved in a road rage incident that stemmed from an attempt to recover a stolen auto, when the suspect fired shots into the stolen auto subsequently striking the victims.

Scene near 47th and Congress, Milwaukee

The victims asked for help near 47th and Congress. Officials said the victim of the stolen auto recovered their vehicle and then arrived at Milwaukee Police District 7 Station.

The victims, two 17-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested.

Criminal charges against the victims and the suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.