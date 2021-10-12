Milwaukee road rage shooting, man pleads guilty to reckless homicide

article

A Glendale, man charged in connection to a fatal Milwaukee road rage shooting, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide on Monday, Oct. 11.

Davante Doss, 29, was charged in 2020 – accused of shooting into a vehicle after a minor crash, killing a 16-year-old boy.

According to a criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County Transit System driver witnessed the shooting, and surveillance cameras on the bus captured the incident near 6th and Galena.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors in 2020 said Doss admitted to firing shots into the vehicle after he was "sideswiped." Doss said he fired into the vehicle "just to scare them," and said he had the rifle for protection after being robbed.

As part of a plea agreement, the court dismissed two other felony counts related to firearm possession.

A scheduling hearing is slated for Nov. 18.