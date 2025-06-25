Milwaukee road rage shooting; 2 teenagers injured, no arrests made

The Brief Two teenagers were injured in a road rage shooting on I-43 in Milwaukee on Sunday, near the Fond du Lac Avenue and McKinley Avenue exit. A Milwaukee teen said it took 30 seconds for a case of road rage to turn violent on Sunday. No one has been arrested.



Two teenagers were injured in a road rage shooting on I-43 in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 22.

What we know:

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday on I-43 near the Fond du Lac Avenue and McKinley Avenue exit.

A 17-year-old victim and her mother spoke to FOX6 News on Wednesday, June 25. They are not being identified because the suspect is still out there.

The Milwaukee teen said it took 30 seconds for a case of road rage to turn violent on Sunday.

"The passenger window is shattered, I was suddenly covered in glass, bleeding, my whole right side was numb," the teen said.

The teen said her boyfriend picked her up around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning before driving downtown to watch the sunrise.

"A car was kind of [was] pushing us into the wall of the exit, so my boyfriend slowed down, kind of braked, honked his horn lightly and went around," the teen recalled.

Seconds later, she said they heard gunshots.

"Couldn’t feel my arms or toes, the bullet just grazed my arm," she said. "I had so many missed calls and I was just thinking what if those were her last words to me – over road rage."

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said their car was hit by at least two possible gunshots.

It happened in the same intersection where deputies say another road rage-related incident happened on Tuesday. One person was hurt and another arrested.

"Unless you are in a real emergency, be careful with that horn," the teen said. "It can almost make you lose your life."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office did not release any additional information about the suspect or the car from Sunday's incident.

No one has been arrested.