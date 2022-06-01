Milwaukee RNC framework agreement approved by Common Council

article

The Milwaukee Common Council approved on Wednesday, June 1 the framework for a contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee is in the running along with Nashville to host the convention – and RNC organizers have said they want to make a final decision between the two cities by mid-June.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is expected to sign the agreement in a news conference at 12:30 p.m. FOX6 News will stream that event.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Johnson released the following statement after the council's action:

"The Common Council has taken a positive step forward by approving the contract to host a major political convention in the summer of 2024. I will sign the Council file at my first opportunity.

"My support for this agreement is primarily driven by the benefits hardworking Milwaukee residents will earn when the Republican National Convention comes to our city. I also favor this effort because it positions Milwaukee to attract additional big conventions in the coming years.

"Council members have engaged in serious debate on this matter, and the minor modification adopted today appears to be entirely reasonable.

"We have reached an important stage in our work to win this convention. I am hopeful Milwaukee will soon receive word from the Republicans that they have chosen to bring their 2024 convention here."

VISIT Milwaukee has estimated the 2024 RNC would bring $200 million to the city.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.