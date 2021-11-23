Milwaukee Riverwalk stabbing suspect arrested, police say

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 23 said that a 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on the downtown Riverwalk the previous day.

Police described the Monday attack as unprovoked by an individual who was "yelling obscenities at pedestrians."

The victim suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to his face and torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The section of Riverwalk where the stabbing took place was in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday.

Criminal charges against the 52-year-old will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police said.

