Milwaukee Riverside University High School closed Tuesday due to chemical spill

The Brief Riverside University High School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 2 due to cleanup from a chemical spill involving old science equipment. Air tests showed the building is safe, but some classrooms remain closed while final cleanup steps are completed. Students will begin the school year on Wednesday, Sept. 3, one day later than the rest of Milwaukee Public Schools.



Riverside University High School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 2, due to a recent chemical spill.

What we know:

Milwaukee Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Eduardo Galván said no students should report to school on Tuesday as officials finish cleanup work after a chemical spill that occurred last week. They believe it involved old science equipment.

While Tuesday marks the first day of school for MPS, Riverside students are expected to be welcomed on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Additionally, staff should report to work on Tuesday ahead of students returning to school the following day.

What they're saying:

Galván shared the following with students, staff and parents:

"We know this is an inconvenience.

We value your health and safety and are happy to report that our building passed its air tests after the spill. However, a few steps remain in the cleanup process and a few classrooms will be closed. (As we shared Friday, while we continue to work to find out exactly what happened, it appears that one factor in the spill might have been old science equipment containing mercury.)"