Milwaukee restauranteur accused; faces sexual assault charges

A Milwaukee restauranteur is facing rape and sexual assault charges relating to alleged assaults of four women.

Karlos Soriano-Cabrera, 40, was charged Thursday, April 6 with three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Soriano is a partner of the Peruvian-influenced restaurant C-viche on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A second location in Shorewood was opened last fall. Soriano is also behind Kompali, a Brady Street taqueria, that also has a location in 3rd Street Market Hall downtown.

FOX6 News spoke to Soriano briefly by phone Friday afternoon. Soriano said that he had nothing to say, and that he needed to talk to his lawyer. When asked who his lawyer is, Soriano did not say and then hung up the call. A message left for Soriano’s business partner, Jose (Paco) Villar, was not immediately returned.

FOX6 News is not detailing portions of the criminal complaint against Soriano as to not identify possible victims.

According to court filings, two of the assaults of two different women occurred on the same night last fall; the other two counts relate to incidents that happened in spring 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, one woman told investigators said she was sexually assaulted the same night another woman said Soriano raped her. After police started their investigation, detectives spoke with two other women who say that Soriano assaulted them years ago – including one woman who said she remembered having a drink with Soriano and woke up in her apartment naked and in pain.

Court filings say DNA evidence collected from two of the women is a match for Soriano.

A summons has been issued for Soriano to make a court appearance on the charges next week.