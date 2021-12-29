Milwaukee restaurants closing amid COVID surge

Several Milwaukee-area restaurants have announced temporary closures due to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge or due to a number of employees out sick.

According to the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, the majority of its members – 75% of restaurants – are independently owned and operated. Unfortunately many are facing significant challenges and tough decisions that will carry over into 2022.

"New Year’s Eve is a really high time for them to have customers in the door. It’s a very difficult decision for them to close their doors," said Kristine Hillmer, Wisconsin Restaurant Association president and CEO.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has caused businesses to make tough calls, such as canceling New Year's Eve celebrations, dining and gatherings.

Screaming Tuna in the Historic Third Ward, for example, is closed until Tuesday, Jan. 4 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge. Lakefront Brewery will be closed through Sunday, Jan. 2. However, takeout and Hop House reservations remain open. Brewery tours, too, will be put on hold.

Lakefront Brewery temporarily closed

Other businesses, like Fools Errand, are dealing with a high number of staff members out sick.

"Due to the staffing shortage, they don’t have staff to fill in," Hillmer said.

For the last two years, Hillmer said, restaurants have not only been navigating the pandemic but are now dealing with staffing shortages and increased prices for food and other essential materials. It is causing some menu prices to increase.

"They are raising their prices to cover their costs. They are not raising their prices to gouge their customers," said Hillmer.

A number of operations are open – and will be open for the upcoming holiday. Consumer support has never been more crucial, Hillmer said.

"We are not out of the woods in any way shape or form," said Hillmer.

Fool's Errand

Consumers can help by making reservations before going out to eat. That way, the restaurant can ensure adequate staffing is available. For diners who prefer to support through carryout orders, it is crucial that orders are placed through the restaurant and not a third-party app.

Something else consumers can do, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association said, is to respect and follow restaurants' policies. Above all, be kind to workers and servers; things right now are hard enough.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association estimates 15% of restaurants across the state have closed since the start of the pandemic.