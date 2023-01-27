Milwaukee Republican presidential debate; city could be in running

article

"The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin" is a phrase voters in the battleground state often hear. Milwaukee will again be the center of national politics, when it hosts the 2024 Republican National Convention, where the GOP will nominate their choice for the White House.

Before then and before voters cast their primary votes, months of debates will allow voters the chance to hear from the presidential hopefuls.

Milwaukee could be in the running to host one of those Republican debates.

That is according to AM1130 host Dan O’Donnell, who tweeted: "Milwaukee will host a Republican presidential primary debate ‘within the next seven or eight months,’ says Gerard Randall of the Republican Party of Wisconsin."

After Randall's interview on the conservative radio show, O'Donnell back-tracked his original tweet: "a number of Republican officials contacted me to clarify that while Milwaukee would be a very strong contender for a debate site, no decisions have yet been made."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News left a voicemail for Randall and haven’t independently confirmed the original report.

Back in 2015, Republican candidates debated in Milwaukee inside the Milwaukee Theater. FOX Business hosted the debate featuring candidates Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump.

This is a developing story.