Milwaukee remains campaign ad hot spot as Election Day nears

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 30 as the rush to Election Day intensifies.

The president will be in Green Bay while Biden campaigns in Milwaukee. A new report ranks the two cities among the Top 10 nationwide for presidential ads run.

Biden's campaign is dominating the nation's television ad wars. In Milwaukee, it's 4-to-1 pro-Biden ads compared to pro-Trump ads.

Nationwide, Milwaukee ranks sixth on the list of cities with the most presidential TV ads and Green Bay is ninth, according to the Wesleyan Media Project's analysis of ads running from Oct. 12-25.

The numbers say a lot about battleground Wisconsin, a state that was a 2016 tipping point, giving President Trump enough electoral votes to win the White House.

"It's all riding on Wisconsin," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said in August.

"We win Wisconsin, we win the whole ball game," said President Trump at a Janesville campaign rally on Oct. 17.

Wisconsin votes could decide the outcome in 2020. Wisconsin clerks report 1.64 million absentee ballots are in -- by mail, drop-off or in-person.

None of the early votes, though, can be counted until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

"I'm very worried about there being irresponsible messaging about this on election night that leads voters astray and starts rumors," said Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

As the state, the country and the world wait for Wisconsin's final tally, Wolfe cautions that patience may be necessary.

"These are unofficial results, and this is what has to happen to certify the results, that happens on Dec. 1, so anything you hear before that certification is unofficial and subject to change," Wolfe said, "Because there’s those other checks that are required by statute before those results are certified."

Between now and Election Day, voters can expect some last-minute appeals from both nominees -- and many more ads.

Wisconsin still needs 200 poll workers, but Gov. Tony Evers announced that roughly 400 National Guard members will be called on to help.

Like they did in previous elections, Guard members will wear civilian clothes while serving as poll workers.