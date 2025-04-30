Milwaukee reckless driving, school bus hit raises concerns
MILWAUKEE - A car slammed into a school bus on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday morning, the latest unfortunate example of how one alderwoman said reckless driving can impact anyone.
Car, school bus crash
What they're saying:
Police said the car's driver blew through a stop sign and hit the bus, sending it into the side of an apartment building near 20th and Galena.
"Saw a big boom hit the building, came out here to check on it, and I saw a car and a bus hit the building," said Floyd Holcond. "I was shocked – hoping the kids were safe."
Crash involving school bus at 20th and Galena
The school bus driver and three kids were on board; police said they were all OK. Officers said the 24-year-old driver of the car that hit the bus went to a hospital with injuries and issued citations – but criminal charges are not expected.
"People driving crazy and everything around here," Holcond said. "Everywhere you go, you can’t be safe anymore."
Reckless driving in Milwaukee
Big picture view:
It's an issue Milwaukee leaders, including Ald. Andrea Pratt, hope to change. The city's Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate traffic deaths by 2037 through education, enforcement and enhancements.
"It's not acceptable, so we really have to do something, and I think the city is really going toward that – that ‘Vision Zero’," she said. "Enhancements are about roundabouts, bumpouts, speed humps but really all three of those things."
Milwaukee County's vehicle collision dashboard said Milwaukee reckless driving crashes, so far this year, are at 128. That's roughly on pace with the 135 reckless driving crashes at the same time a year ago.
"Being safe on the streets, if you are a pedestrian, you are on a bike, you are on a wheelchair – however you get around," said Pratt.
The public can provide input on reckless driving in Milwaukee; visit the Vision Zero website.
