Milwaukee crash involving school bus; 20th and Galena, 1 taken to hospital

Published  April 30, 2025 7:04am CDT
Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash involving school bus

Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that happened on Wednesday morning, April 30 near 20th and Galena.

    • A crash involving a school bus occurred near 20th and Galena in Milwakee on Wednesday morning, April 30.
    • The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that three people were taken to the hospital.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that happened on Wednesday morning, April 30 near 20th and Galena. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus. After the collision, the school bus continued to travel and collided into a building. 

The school bus was occupied with three children and the driver; however, no one on the bus required transportation to a hospital. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

No other injuries were reported.  

