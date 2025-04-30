Milwaukee crash involving school bus; 20th and Galena, 1 taken to hospital

The Brief A crash involving a school bus occurred near 20th and Galena in Milwakee on Wednesday morning, April 30. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that three people were taken to the hospital. This is a developing story.



Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that happened on Wednesday morning, April 30 near 20th and Galena. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus. After the collision, the school bus continued to travel and collided into a building.

The school bus was occupied with three children and the driver; however, no one on the bus required transportation to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.