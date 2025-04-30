Milwaukee crash involving school bus; 20th and Galena, 1 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that happened on Wednesday morning, April 30 near 20th and Galena. It happened around 6:30 a.m.
Police say a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus. After the collision, the school bus continued to travel and collided into a building.
The school bus was occupied with three children and the driver; however, no one on the bus required transportation to a hospital.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.