Milwaukee fatal crash: Father pleads for answers

A reckless driving crash on Milwaukee's south side left a 16-year-old boy dead and sent his younger brother to the hospital.

Police said both boys were passengers in the car that split in two Friday night, Nov. 12 near 36th and Lincoln. The 2021 Hyundai Tucson hit a tree at around 90 mph hour.

Now, police are looking for two others who ran from the wreckage – and the boys' father has an emotional plea.

"My kids had no control over it. They had no control. It was someone else’s foolishness," said David, the boy's father. He asked FOX6 News not to show his face or use his last name.

Both boys were in the back seat and ejected from the SUV. Giovanni Florentino's body was found 15 yards from the vehicle, and he died at the scene. He had turned 16 years old just days earlier. Sebastian Florentino, 13, remains at the hospital – alert, but unaware that his older brother is dead.

"He does have a fractured pelvis, punctured lung," David said of the 13-year-old.

Milwaukee police at crash scene near 36th and Lincoln

Police said the SUV the boys were in was reported stolen on Thursday. What was left of it after the crash was barely recognizable. The speed limit where the crash happened is 30 mph, and investigators noted that parts of the SUV were scattered 65 feet away from the crash site.

It is the latest in a never-ending saga of reckless driving in the city. The boy's father, mourning, demands responsibility from those behind the wheel.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Please listen to your parents. If you know you’re not supposed to be doing something – don’t do it," said David.

Witnesses told police that two other people ran from the crash site. David said those two people did not call 911 or check on the Florentino boys.

Sebastian (L) and Giovanni (R) Florentino

"Those two young boys who were in the car and left my boys for dead, they know who they are. They have to do the right thing. They have to show face and talk to the detectives," David said.

Family has set up a gofundme.com online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. They said they do not know if the Florentino bots were aware that the SUV they were in was stolen.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.